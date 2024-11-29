'Squad' member shares anti-Israel Thanksgiving message about indigenous killed by settlers for their land

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a member of the far-left group "The Squad" in Congress, used the American holiday of Thanksgiving to take another swipe at Israel.

"This Thanksgiving, we mourn the Indigenous people killed by European settlers and the United States in order to steal their land," the Instagram post , which was credited to pro-Palestinian organization, read. "From here to Palestine, we stand in solidarity with all Indigenous people as they fight for freedom on their own land."

RASHISA TLAIB RIPPLED FOR HOLDING ‘WAR CRIMINAL’ SIGN DURING NETANYAHU'S SPEECH: ‘ABSOLUTE DISGRACE’

Tlaib, a Muslim Palestinian American, has a long history of attacking the Jewish state. In November 2023, the House of Representatives voted to censure Tlaib as a formal public rebuke of her anti-Israel comments made in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

Last month she called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac" and claimed he is "burning Palestinians alive, bombing hospitals, starving people, and killing aid workers."

She has been heavily critical of the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza. In the lead up to the 2024 presidential election, Tlaib refused to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. Instead, she urged Michiganders to get out and vote with no mention of Harris.

Tlaib also posted on X Thursday, "Today I’m thankful for #12thDistrictStrongresidents who sent me to Congress and inspire me to fight for justice. Let’s honor Indigenous communities: the Peoria, Anishinabewaki, Bodwéwadmi, Myaamia, Meškwahki·aša·hina, Wyandot, Peoria and Mississauga peoples whose land we’re on."

ZOOM CALL REVEALS ‘SQUAD’ DEMOCRAT'S MESSAGE TO ANTI-JEWISH AGITATORS AT UNIVERSITY ENCAMPMENT

Several other liberal figures called on conservatives and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump to give thanks to illegal immigrants on Thanksgiving, suggesting they acknowledge the migrants who harvested and packed their entrées enjoyed on Thursday.

One meme also circulated on X, depicting a pilgrim accepting a roasted turkey from a Native American with the caption, "Thanksgiving: Celebrating the day Americans fed undocumented immigrants from Europe."

