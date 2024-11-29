Expand / Collapse search
'Squad' member shares anti-Israel Thanksgiving message about indigenous killed by settlers for their land

'From here to Palestine, we stand in solidarity with all Indigenous people as they fight for freedom on their own land,' Rashida Tlaib posted

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Published
Rep. Rashida Tlaib holds up sign that says 'war criminal' during Netanyahu address Video

Rep. Rashida Tlaib holds up sign that says 'war criminal' during Netanyahu address

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., holds up a sign with the words 'war criminal' on it during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the United States Congress, July 24 2024.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a member of the far-left group "The Squad" in Congress, used the American holiday of Thanksgiving to take another swipe at Israel.

"This Thanksgiving, we mourn the Indigenous people killed by European settlers and the United States in order to steal their land," the Instagram post, which was credited to pro-Palestinian organization, read. "From here to Palestine, we stand in solidarity with all Indigenous people as they fight for freedom on their own land."

RASHISA TLAIB RIPPLED FOR HOLDING ‘WAR CRIMINAL’ SIGN DURING NETANYAHU'S SPEECH: ‘ABSOLUTE DISGRACE’

Tlaib, a Muslim Palestinian American, has a long history of attacking the Jewish state. In November 2023, the House of Representatives voted to censure Tlaib as a formal public rebuke of her anti-Israel comments made in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

Last month she called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac" and claimed he is "burning Palestinians alive, bombing hospitals, starving people, and killing aid workers."

  • Image 1 of 3

    US Representative, Rashida Tlaib attends the protest as students set up an encampment to protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza on the grounds of the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States on April 24, 2024.  (Photo by Katie McTiernan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Rashida Tlaib speaks in Washington, D.C.
    Image 2 of 3

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., recently called out President Biden for his declaration of support for Israel. She accused him of supporting the "genocide" of Palestinians and warned that she and others might vote for another presidential candidate in 2024. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

  • Rashida Tlaib in a hearing
    Image 3 of 3

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., attends the House Natural Resources Committee hearing titled Examining the Department of the Interior's Spending Priorities and the President's FY2022 Budget Proposal, in Longworth Building on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland testified. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

She has been heavily critical of the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza. In the lead up to the 2024 presidential election, Tlaib refused to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. Instead, she urged Michiganders to get out and vote with no mention of Harris.

Tlaib also posted on X Thursday, "Today I’m thankful for #12thDistrictStrongresidents who sent me to Congress and inspire me to fight for justice. Let’s honor Indigenous communities: the Peoria, Anishinabewaki, Bodwéwadmi, Myaamia, Meškwahki·aša·hina, Wyandot, Peoria and Mississauga peoples whose land we’re on." 

ZOOM CALL REVEALS ‘SQUAD’ DEMOCRAT'S MESSAGE TO ANTI-JEWISH AGITATORS AT UNIVERSITY ENCAMPMENT

Several other liberal figures called on conservatives and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump to give thanks to illegal immigrants on Thanksgiving, suggesting they acknowledge the migrants who harvested and packed their entrées enjoyed on Thursday.

One meme also circulated on X, depicting a pilgrim accepting a roasted turkey from a Native American with the caption, "Thanksgiving: Celebrating the day Americans fed undocumented immigrants from Europe."

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Kendall Tietz is a writer with Fox News Digital. 