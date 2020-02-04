Spike Lees tells Al Sharpton that senators will 'burn in hell' over impeachment

Far-left filmmaker Spike Lee, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation” with Rev. Al Sharpton on Sunday, said senators would “burn in hell” if they took an oath during President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Sharpton asked Lee if he’s been following Trump's Senate impeachment trial, and the “Do the Right Thing” director jumped at the chance to attack the president and his supporters.

“Let me ask you a question,” Lee said. “Did they have to put their hands on the Bible when they took the vow?”

“I don’t know if they had a Bible out there but I think that they had the Bible up on the podium,” Sharpton responded. “Why do you ask?”

“They’re going to burn in hell if they put their hand on that Bible,” Lee answered as he burst into hysterical laughter.

Lee, an outspoken critic of President Trump, was presumably referring to the Republican senators who voted against witnesses, setting up an anticipated acquittal.

Sharpton smiled and said, “I should have known,” before the filmmaker interrupted.

“I wouldn’t want to be standing [next] to none of those guys because they’re gonna be struck by lightning,” Lee said. “History will say they were on the wrong side of history. The wrong side, the wrong side. So everybody -- here's the thing. I'm not speaking for anybody but myself. This is me speaking, everybody. Whoever comes out of the Democratic convention I’m voting for, because we cannot have another four years of Agent Orange.”

Lee then added that he lays in bed at night and thinks about “Agent Orange” having access to nuclear codes.

“Hopefully they gave him the wrong number,” Lee said, cracking himself up once again.

“Spike Lee, love you,” Sharpton said.