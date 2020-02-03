CNN ridiculed for report that Trump won’t apologize after impeachment acquittal

President Trump has long said his phone call with the Ukraine was “perfect” and mocked the Senate impeachment trial at every turn, so CNN's weekend report that the famously unapologetic president would probably not apologize if he is acquitted was met with laughs and "no duh" derision.

The liberal CNN’s website published a report Saturday headlined, “Trump not expected to apologize or admit any wrongdoing after anticipated acquittal,” which cited sources stating the obvious.

“Don’t expect Trump to apologize or express any contrition for his conduct. Instead, people close to the President say they anticipate he will claim vindication and continue to proclaim his complete and total innocence,” CNN reporters Jeremy Diamond and Kristen Holmes wrote. “Sources close to the President say Trump is likely to stick to his insistence that his conduct was ’perfect.’”

CNN also reported that “Trump is expected to claim vindication and continue to insist he did nothing wrong” despite some Republican senators stating his actions weren’t perfect.

While Trump has been known for decades as someone who rarely apologizes for anything, CNN seemed to think he would possibly express regret after his impeachment trial ends in an acquittal. The Merriam-Webster dictionary definition for acquittal is “a setting free from the charge of an offense by verdict, sentence, or other legal process,” but many critics of CNN’s report don’t think the liberal network is aware of the word’s meaning.

Media Research Center Dan Gainor told Fox News that “CNN staffers need a lecture in the concept of innocent until proven guilty,” and this report is the latest example of its anti-Trump bias.

“CNN can't stand losing so much that they want to re-litigate the results,” Gainor said. “What next? Will CNN write: Kansas City Chiefs not expected to apologize or admit any wrongdoing after winning Super Bowl?”

CNN was swiftly mocked when the network’s verified politics Twitter account shared the report:

