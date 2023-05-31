Speaker Kevin McCarthy has shown 'abilities' no one thought he had: Karl Rove

Fox News contributor Karl Rove weighs in on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's negotiating abilities on the debt ceiling deal with President Biden Wednesday on "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

SPEAKER MCCARTHY DEFENDS BUDGET COMPROMISE AS CONSERVATIVES BALK: 'A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION'

KARL ROVE: He's shown that he's got abilities that we didn't think he had. Think about it, how many people thought the Republicans were going to be incapable of passing a bill through the House of Representatives and they passed that bill? Now, anybody who voted for that bill and thought they were going to get all of that in the final deal was kidding themselves because we've got three big players in this drama: the House of Representatives controlled by the Republicans, the Senate and the White House controlled by the Democrats.

The Republicans, in my opinion, have gotten a pretty good deal given the fact that they only control one of the levers of power and other than a few, you know, sort of fringe members of the Republican Party, I don't think there's anybody in the Republican Party or in the Democratic Party who really wants to see the government grind to a halt, and our credit, good faith and credit be questioned, our bonds be downgraded, and the world wondering what the heck is going on in the United States of America by defaulting on our debts. So the Republicans, I think, pushed a very good plan. They got it passed through the House. They then had to sit down with two other players in the drama, the Senate and the White House controlled by Democrats, and it strikes me that they got a pretty good deal out of all of that, given the fact that they are in the minority in two out of three of the sets of players who have to sit around the table and arrive at a decision.