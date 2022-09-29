Spanish-language radio star who refused to work for Soros-linked group to host Philadelphia Hispanic town hall

Conservative radio star Lourdes Ubieta, who quit Miami's Radio Mambi ahead of a planned takeover by a George Soros-linked liberal group earlier this year, is hosting what's being billed as Philadelphia’s first Hispanic Town Hall on Friday.

Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano will attend the Hispanic outreach event in Philadelphia aimed at informing voters in the region about issues important to that community.

"I am deeply honored to be selected to host [the] town hall, and being the first one in what we hope is an annual series of Hispanic town halls, to be able to directly address the most important issues facing voters this November," Ubieta told Fox News Digital.

Ubieta will host in both English and Spanish and is "pleased and excited" the Hispanic vote is being taken seriously ahead of midterms.

The town hall, hosted by The Small Business Union, is at Deja Vu Social Club in Philadelphia at 10:30 a.m. ET. Organizers expect roughly 400 Hispanic voters to attend the event, which will be broadcast on Americano Media, the upstart Spanish-language outlet Ubieta joined on a full-time basis when she left Radio Mambi.

"Philadelphia is so excited that Lourdes is coming from Miami," The Small Business Union chairman Fernando Suarez told Fox News Digital.

"The audience tomorrow will be disenchanted, hopeless small businesses that cannot, and do not, speak their voice… Lourdes is coming and speaking for them," Suarez continued. "Walking away from a billionaire like George Soros takes a lot of guts. Lourdes is going to be the voice and a face to the people that cannot express themselves because of their language and because they're surrounded by Democratic bullies out in the street."

Radio Mambi, which is historically linked to the Cuban exile community and offers an anti-communism view, would be controlled by a group of liberals partially funded by Soros, a far-left billionaire, if the $60 million deal is approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The potential takeover has irked conservative Hispanics, who feel it’s an attempt to control the flow of Spanish-language information to voters.

Instead of sticking around, Ubieta called the looming takeover a "stab in the heart" of her community and declared she wanted no part of it.

"I would never cut a deal with these people," Ubieta told Fox News Digital in July. "Never, never, never."

Ubieta now works at the Miami-based Americano Media, where she hosts a midday program and helps with programming decisions and the news desk. Americano Media is currently available on SiriusXM channel 153 and through its app, but the company has plans to expand its reach to television in the near future.