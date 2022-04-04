Sen. Lankford calls out Biden admin's Title 42 hypocrisy: 'Following the science' doesn't apply to border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., ripped the Biden administration Monday for targeting Title 42, arguing on "America's Newsroom" that the White House won't "follow the science" on COVID-19 when it comes to the southern border.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO LIFT TITLE 42 AT END OF MAY, DESPITE FEARS OF LOOMING MIGRANT WAVE

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD: What they’re saying is they’re following the science but, at the same time, there is no problem at the border. They are literally firing members of the military that are saying if you don’t get the shot for COVID, we’ll release you from the military because there is pandemic now. If you get on an airplane you have to wear a mask because there is a pandemic going on right now. But if you want to cross the border illegally it’s over down there. They’re not even mandating that they even get a shot. They are offering them a vaccination but not requiring them to be able to take a vaccination.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: