Soros-backed Kim Gardner needs to be impeached 'yesterday': Leo Terrell

Gardner reportedly places officers on exclusion list barring them from police work

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner needs to be impeached ‘yesterday’: Leo Terrell

Fox News contributor argues the George Soros-linked circuit attorney uses claims of systemic racism to drive division.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell says St. Louis District Attorney Kim Gardner does not allow for "due process" by excluding certain officers from duty for "arbitrary" reasons, telling host John Roberts "America's Newsroom" Monday that "this is all wrong."

ST. LOUIS HOMICIDE DETECTIVE BLOWS WHISTLE ON SOROS-BACKED DA'S 'CONCERTED EFFORT TO BREAK DOWN THE SYSTEM'

LEO TERRELL: I say she's absolutely wrong, John. I'll tell you why. If these officers are so bad, they're still allowed to work. And if there's evidence of any wrongdoing, take them to a judge. Let them have due process. But Kim Gardner, who is basically soft on crime, makes an arbitrary list. And these individual officers can't do their jobs, i.e. they cannot go out and testify in court, prepare documents. This is all wrong. And that officer had it spot-on. She is a George Soros prosecutor, and she needs to be replaced, John. 

