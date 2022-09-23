Do solar panels always save on energy bills?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Solar panel owner Curtis Jarvis claimed the math behind his energy bills "doesn't add up" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CURTIS JARVIS: A little over a year ago, I started looking into solar panels. And a company, Power Home Solar — they're now Pink Energy — came out to my house. He came into my living room, sat on my sofa, and he told me lie after lie after lie to get me to buy their system. And I fell for it. I did. I fell for it.

CALIFORNIA MAY LOWER INCENTIVES FOR SOLAR PANELS

I was told that I would never have an electric bill again. He actually told me I was lucky that my utility company has other utilities — water, sewer, trash — in the same utility company because my overages would pay for that. And I'm saving roughly $50 a month on my power bill, but my payment's $212 a month. That math doesn't add up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: