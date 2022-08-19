Soft on crime policies have put all Americans' lives in danger: Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell asserted that Democrats' soft on crime policies "have endangered the lives of us all" Friday on "Your World."

CALDWELL: Soft on crime policies and the sentiments that have emboldened criminals have spread like a plague. When I look at the numbers from 2021 in Chicago as an example, homicides were nearly - Chicago homicides were nearly three times as much as … Los Angeles … which is a very large city and more than five times larger than New York City. Wow. 90% of these homicides were gun related. And then when you think about the fact that out of all the crime committed last year, only 12% of those crimes in Chicago led to an arrest. You want to just throw your hands up and just drop your head because this is insanity on steroids. There's no other way to describe it other than soft on crime policies have endangered the lives of us all.

