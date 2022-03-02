Twitter users question 'science' of Biden masking on White House lawn day before maskless State of the Union

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media users are questioning how rapidly the science appeared to change for President Biden regarding COVID-19 policies.

Biden was seen walking alone outside the White House lawn on Monday without a mask. By contrast, Biden appeared at the State of the Union address without wearing a mask while being surrounded by hundreds of people.

Various people pointed out this stark contrast by remarking how odd it was that Biden no longer needed a mask only one day after needing one.

Media Research Center president Brent Bozell wrote, "Biden entered Congress with no mask when he wore a mask walking by himself on the White House lawn yesterday? Are we still supposed to believe this is all about science?"

GOP strategist Greg Price joked "I just love science," accompanied by juxtaposed photos - one of Biden maskless, and other of him mingling at the State of the Union.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted, "Just think... Biden needed a mask by himself yesterday on the White House lawn alone... but not tonight when he's yelling in a room full of people. I had NO IDEA that COVID could end THAT FAST!"

These images came shortly after both the Capitol and the White House announced that they would dropping their mask mandates. Several people also called out the coincidence, which came just in time for the State of the Union.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was questioned about this change in policy on Fox News’ "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. Psaki maintained that the change came from the recommendation from the CDC.

"The recommendation is not to wear masks, so we’re not wearing masks in the White House, the president’s not going to wear a mask tonight. But it’s different depending on the part of the country," Psaki added.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.