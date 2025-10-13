Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

SNL star who campaigned for Mamdani called out for mocking candidate's critics on show

SNL's Sarah Sherman portrayed manic Long Island resident who admits she's Islamophobic

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
close
Zohran Mamdani chased through NYC square as protester accuses him of antisemitism Video

Zohran Mamdani chased through NYC square as protester accuses him of antisemitism

Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's security intervenes as a protester chases him through a Manhattan square Friday. (FreedomNews.TV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media users called out "Saturday Night Live" cast member Sarah Sherman on Sunday for mocking critics of Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani during a performance — while also spending her real time campaigning for him.

A pro-Israel X account called "The Persian Jewess" shared a clip of Sherman on "SNL" this past weekend, where she portrayed a loudmouthed woman, "Rhonda LaCenzo," who fears Mamdani and makes up exaggerated claims about him. The account paired the video with another post from June showing the comedian campaigning alongside him. 

"I’m not an expert, but letting her use NBC airtime to promote Mamdani and mock his critics seems like deliberate attempt to bypass the FCC’s Equal Time rule," the account wrote, referring to a Federal Communications Commission regulation that requires broadcasters to give political candidates equal opportunities.

MAMDANI SLAMMED FOR USING KIDS IN CAMPAIGN VIDEOS AFTER GLOATING ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA-FREE CHILDHOOD

Sarah Sherman during an episode of "Saturday Night Live."

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Sarah Sherman mocked critics of New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani during the latest episode of the NBC show. (NBC/Getty)

The first clip, taken from "SNL’s" latest "Weekend Update" segment, showed Sherman portraying the woman as a manic Long Island resident who feared the city could be governed by Mamdani, whom she called a "hipster jihadist."

Sherman’s character also admitted to "Weekend Update" host Michael Che that she is Islamophobic, and later confessed to having sexual fantasies about the Democratic candidate.

"Well, I’ll tell you what is true, Che – Mamdani is an ISIS-trained millennial nepo baby from Uganda. I mean, Uganda be kidding me," her character says.

MAMDANI TORCHED OVER 'DESTRUCTIVE' PLAN TO AXE NYC GIFTED PROGRAM FOR KINDERGARTNERS

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters at a canvass launch in Brooklyn on Sept. 28, 2025. (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

In a follow-up post, the account shared a video of Sherman campaigning for Mamdani — a clip she had posted on Instagram in June. In it, Sherman stood beside the candidate and urged viewers to vote for him in the Democratic mayoral primary.

"Election Day is tomorrow. Please go vote. I really want you to be the mayor, because it’s too frickin’ expensive to live here. What are you going to do about that?" she asked the candidate.

"It’s the most expensive city in the United States — and that’s why, with my real name of Zohran Mamdani, I’m running to be the mayor: to freeze rent for more than two million tenants, make the slowest buses in the country fast and free, deliver universal childcare and send Andrew Cuomo back to the suburbs." 

Mamdani went on to win the nomination and is the polling favorite to win the general election. Current Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race last month, while former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has stayed in. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters at a canvass launch

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani speaks to volunteers at a canvass launch in Brooklyn on Sept. 28, 2025.  (Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"That guy is a creep and a pervert and he resigned in disgrace," Sherman added about Cuomo.

Persian Jewess commented on the campaign video, stating, "Sarah Sherman, who starred in the controversial SNL pro-Mamdani sketch, has been openly campaigning for him for months."

NBC did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue