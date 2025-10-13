SNL star who campaigned for Mamdani called out for mocking candidate's critics on show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media users called out "Saturday Night Live" cast member Sarah Sherman on Sunday for mocking critics of Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani during a performance — while also spending her real time campaigning for him.

A pro-Israel X account called "The Persian Jewess" shared a clip of Sherman on "SNL" this past weekend, where she portrayed a loudmouthed woman, "Rhonda LaCenzo," who fears Mamdani and makes up exaggerated claims about him. The account paired the video with another post from June showing the comedian campaigning alongside him.

"I’m not an expert, but letting her use NBC airtime to promote Mamdani and mock his critics seems like deliberate attempt to bypass the FCC’s Equal Time rule," the account wrote, referring to a Federal Communications Commission regulation that requires broadcasters to give political candidates equal opportunities.

MAMDANI SLAMMED FOR USING KIDS IN CAMPAIGN VIDEOS AFTER GLOATING ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA-FREE CHILDHOOD

The first clip, taken from "SNL’s" latest "Weekend Update" segment, showed Sherman portraying the woman as a manic Long Island resident who feared the city could be governed by Mamdani, whom she called a "hipster jihadist."

Sherman’s character also admitted to "Weekend Update" host Michael Che that she is Islamophobic, and later confessed to having sexual fantasies about the Democratic candidate.

"Well, I’ll tell you what is true, Che – Mamdani is an ISIS-trained millennial nepo baby from Uganda. I mean, Uganda be kidding me," her character says.

MAMDANI TORCHED OVER 'DESTRUCTIVE' PLAN TO AXE NYC GIFTED PROGRAM FOR KINDERGARTNERS

In a follow-up post, the account shared a video of Sherman campaigning for Mamdani — a clip she had posted on Instagram in June. In it, Sherman stood beside the candidate and urged viewers to vote for him in the Democratic mayoral primary.

"Election Day is tomorrow. Please go vote. I really want you to be the mayor, because it’s too frickin’ expensive to live here. What are you going to do about that?" she asked the candidate.

"It’s the most expensive city in the United States — and that’s why, with my real name of Zohran Mamdani, I’m running to be the mayor: to freeze rent for more than two million tenants, make the slowest buses in the country fast and free, deliver universal childcare and send Andrew Cuomo back to the suburbs."

Mamdani went on to win the nomination and is the polling favorite to win the general election. Current Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race last month, while former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has stayed in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"That guy is a creep and a pervert and he resigned in disgrace," Sherman added about Cuomo.

Persian Jewess commented on the campaign video, stating, "Sarah Sherman, who starred in the controversial SNL pro-Mamdani sketch, has been openly campaigning for him for months."

NBC did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.