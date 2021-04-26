Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Texas rancher says smugglers damaging property: 'Things are worse than ever' at border

Whit Jones reports $30,000 in damage to fencing, property

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Texas rancher: Migrant crisis is the worst it ever has beenVideo

Texas rancher: Migrant crisis is the worst it ever has been

White Jones III joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss how migrant crisis is impacting American’s at the border.

A Texas rancher said Monday that encounters with illegal immigrants at the southern border are worse than ever before after human smugglers caused roughly $30,000 in damages to his property and fences. 

TEXAS RANCHER SOUNDS ALARM ON MIGRANT SURGE: SMUGGLERS 'DRIVING RIGHT THROUGH FENCES' ONTO PROPERTY

WHIT JONES: I can promise you things are worse than they ever have been down here. That’s a fact. Anyway yes, we’re always having to deal with [migrants], it’s not just the fence and the money. It’s the liability that exists with it. It’s not something you can do where—oh we’ll get to it tomorrow or next week. When we have fences down, it’s something you have to do immediately.

I have cattle under fence and when they knock the fences down and the cattle get on the highway then I’m exposed to liability for an accident. Somebody getting hurt by you know, hitting an animal.

A few years ago we had a group of people coming across the ranch illegally—trafficking. And they rolled a car on our family’s property and killed everybody in the car and we were sued for that. It was a huge case, it went to the Texas Supreme Court and lasted for years. It was drawn out, cost us thousands of dollars if not more.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

This article was written by Fox News staff.