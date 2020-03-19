Restaurant owner on coronavirus shutdown: We can't pay employees without customers

Small business owners appeared on “Fox & Friends” to share their struggles with adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re actually running with what we call a skeleton crew right now – it’s all of our salaried managers,” Tom Boucher, the CEO and owner of Great New Hampshire restaurants told “Fox & Friends.”

Boucher who appeared on the show alongside two other business owners, said that without a steady income, the business could not afford to pay customers.

“As soon as we got word from the governor that we had to shut down – without customers, we can’t afford to pay employees. My heart is breaking right now for our employees and employees across the country in the hospitality industry.”

Boucher said the current situation is unlike anything he's ever seen before.

SPRING BREAKERS CRITICIZED FOR PACKING BEACHES DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: 'YOU'RE AN IDIOT'

Forrest Higdon, the owner of Gumby's Pizza in Texas, said they've moved to "contact-free delivery" to customers where they can order and pay online.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed Wednesday that the Senate will not rest until it passes legislation to help Americans facing the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, vowing a “historic injection of liquidity” to boost the economy.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

McConnell said that with Senate passage of the House’s latest bill, they still need to pass additional legislation to help small businesses, which he said are left vulnerable even under the House bill.

“Everyone agrees that workers need relief. Republicans are working on bold solutions to help individuals and families as we speak, but small businesses need relief as well,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Kentucky Republican cited restrictions that his home state will be imposing that include the forced closures of bars and restaurants, similar to what is already taking place in New York City and elsewhere.