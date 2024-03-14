Singer with 'counterfeit' diplomatic tag on vehicle stopped, pulled out of car in viral video

A woman who was stopped and removed from her car in Florida was reportedly stopped for using a fake diplomatic tag on the vehicle, an Audi Q5.

"The woman, identified as 32-year-old Ceceilia Mercardo, is a singer who goes by the name Sessi and has over 195,000 Instagram followers," NBC 6 reported.

Mercardo's Instagram and X accounts do not indicate any posts about her run in with the police as of the posting of this story.

The video shows police officers pulling Mercardo out of the car as another occupant in the vehicle yells at officers.

"Please bring your supervisor now, you're reaching inside our vehicle, I feel threatened!" the person yells in the video. "You're reaching inside our vehicle, I feel threatened, I feel threatened, I feel threatened!" the man yells at the officers in the video. "Get off of her right now, get off of her right now."

"They have no jurisdiction over you," the man says. "She is not a United States citizen, they have no jurisdiction."

Another local outlet released video of Mercardo appearing to leave prison after being "bonded out."

In a short interview, Mercardo appeared to contradict claims in the original video that she was not an American citizen. "I'm a United States national. I was born in the Bronx Navy Yard," she said.

"You are going to get fired from your job and she is going to get $250,000," a "passenger" tells the officers in the video, per NBC 6. "I will see you in court, I will see you in court. Hey, if you wanna play, I will see you in court."

"The video posted online does not capture the full incident from beginning to end," a Sunny Isles Beach Police statement released to NBC 6 reads. "[S]he repeatedly refused to comply with officers' orders … it was determined that the diplomatic tag that was affixed to the car was counterfeit and the female driver was arrested for driving with a counterfeit tag."

Mercardo did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.