Siena College student pushes back on school's vaccine booster mandate being pushed for 'political reason'

Alex Feuz, a student at Siena College in New York, has taken a stand against his school’s vaccine mandate that also requires students to get a COVID-19 booster to attend in-person classes during the spring semester. He says the mandate will lead to a deep divide on campus.

Feuz told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Tuesday that he is not anti-vaccine; rather, he is anti-mandate.

He believes the mandate is a political issue being pushed by states.

"Siena College was one of the few colleges back in fall of 2020, before any vaccine or therapeutic was readily made available, they were able to return to in-person classes and have just a mask mandate," he said on "Fox & Friends."

He also noted that colleges in states like Texas and Florida don’t require students to be vaccinated.

"And now the fact that we have another mandate for another booster shot -- it's frustrating for me in particular," he said.

The school’s mandate requires students to receive the booster and take a COVID-19 test 5-7 days before returning to campus.

Siena College students created a petition against the vaccine mandate over the weekend.

"There is close to 250 signatures of students, staff and faculty and parents around the Siena community, urging the college to turn the mandate and make it optional for all students," Feuz said.

Siena College provided this statement to Fox News Digital: "Given the arrival of the omicron variant, along with medical evidence demonstrating that the efficacy of COVID vaccines wanes over time, we updated our approach to require a vaccine booster for students as they become eligible so that they can once again enjoy the full Siena experience."

Feuz, who is involved with the school’s baseball team, expects he will have to comply.

"Unfortunately, I think I would have to get the booster if they don't change the mandate into an option for students."

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.