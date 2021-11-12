Dr. Siegel calls out ‘Orwellian’ critical race theory guide pushed by American Medical Association

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel ripped into the American Medical Association on Friday for the release of a language guide that promotes critical race theory and attacks capitalism.

AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION PUSHES PRO-CRITICAL RACE THEORY MATERIALS IN 'HEALTH EQUITY' GUIDE

Dr. Marc Siegel: What does the AMA need to be doing? What is its role? I mean, it needs to be worrying about vulnerable communities but parsing the difference in language between a so-called marginalized community and one that’s a group that’s been marginalized socially? …

We don’t need to be policed, we don’t need Orwellian overlook or groupthink. We don’t need this to be the Soviet Union.

