Shillue on Fetterman's squatters take: ‘He’s been talking some sense lately’

Fox News contributor Guy Benson and panelists analyzed Sen. John Fetterman's, D-Pa., comments on wokeness and squatters on " The Big Weekend Show ."

"Squatters have no rights. How can you even pretend that this is anything other than you’re just breaking the law?" Fetterman told the New York Post.

"It’s wild, that if you go away on a long trip for 30 days, and someone breaks into your home, suddenly they have rights," he later added. "This is crazy. Like if somebody stole your car, and then they held it for 30 days, then somehow you now have some rights?"

"I am not woke," Fetterman also said.

"I love that Fetterman, you know, he’s been talking some sense lately, which is surprising to me, but yeah, of course it’s a no-brainer," Fox News contributor Tom Shillue said.

"The idea that you can occupy someone’s home and then all of a sudden it’s yours — why wouldn’t I just buy a house, and then after my first month, stop paying my mortgage?" Shillue asked. "It doesn't make any sense at all."

"I think that their argument, it's a right-wing talking point," he continued.

"When anybody has a life-threatening experience — an existential experience, as he did with his stroke — things begin to change when you realize, ‘Oh, wait a minute, tomorrow might be the last day.’ I think that affected him," Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said.

"When you're getting outside points of view about the nature of how you view the world and the nature of envy and anger and rage, which is what is fueled and perpetuated on the left — if you can move away from that personally, it's amazing how you view the world differently. I think that's part of his experience," she continued.

"It's a nightmare for people who were victimized by this," Benson said.

Fox News’ Molly Line continued: "I think the thing that concerns me the most is some of the outcomes that we've seen because of the great influx, this massive influx that we're seeing, have been somewhat predictable."

"The overflowing of shelters, you could have called that one out way before it happened; the Democratic leadership across the country stepping up and calling in the federal government to do something, because now it's in their backyards," Line said.