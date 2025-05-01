Sheryl Crow 'struggles' living in red state Tennessee, calls her Congress members 'every single morning'

Singer Sheryl Crow admitted that she "struggles" to live in Tennessee under Republican politicians because of her left-leaning politics.

During an interview with Variety published Wednesday, the 63-year-old singer reflected on her move to Nashville nearly 20 years ago after her sudden cancer diagnosis and painful breakup with then-fiancé Lance Armstrong.

While she praised the city as a place to raise her family, the "Everyday is a Winding Road" singer said that she’s uncomfortable with the state as a whole because of its conservative leadership.

"Tennessee is a hard place for me. I mean, I struggle," Crow said. "I call my [Republican congressional] representatives every single morning — [Rep.] Andy Ogles and [Sen.] Marsha Blackburn hear from me every day — because we have to stand up and be vocal and fight for the future for our kids."

She joked, "I do think, ’Are they laughing?’ But it’s like what Jimmy Carter said: As long as there’s legal bribery, we won’t ever have fair elections. So we have to keep raising our voices and showing up to these organized rallies."

Crow described feeling more afraid of speaking out for left-wing causes because of the prevalence of guns, revealing that an armed man had gotten onto her property after she posted an Instagram video of herself selling her Tesla vehicle.

"This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns [in a 1996 song], not everybody was armed — and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed," she said. "So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed."

However, she ultimately did not regret posting the video.

"I can’t help it," Crow said. "I feel like I’m fighting for my kids. Also, that’s the way I was raised. There have been times when it hasn’t really been fun, but I follow my Atticus Finch dad; I’m very similar to him if I see something that seems unfair, you know?"

Crow posted the video of herself waving goodbye to her Tesla vehicle in February, writing on Instagram that she was doing it in protest of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in the Trump administration.

"My parents always said… you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla," Crow wrote in her post.

"Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth," she continued.

Fox News' Ashley Hume contributed to this report.