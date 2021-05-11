Sheriff on migrants pouring into Texas: I've never seen anything like this in 35 years

Texas sheriff Brad Coe joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday to discuss the influx of migrants pouring into Texas and said that he has "never seen anything like this in 35 years."

BORDER CRISIS: 5 UNACCOMPANIED MIGRANT GIRLS FOUND ABANDONED IN TEXAS

BRAD COE: Of course, this all has been going on for a while. It’s a huge influx of alien smuggling going on around here. Every night it’s always something going on. Over the weekend in one incident we stopped four vehicles—all four vehicles were traveling together and all four vehicles had aliens in them. It’s just nonstop. I’ve never seen anything like this in 35 years here.

It’s getting more and more dangerous all the time because now we’re encountering more and more firearms. You used to---you’d catch an alien smuggling load and they were passive. They would get out of the vehicle no problem. Now they want to run; they drive through fences and they’re starting to carry firearms.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW