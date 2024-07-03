'She-Hulk' star blasts new law requiring parental approval to address students by preferred pronouns: 'Absurd'

"She-Hulk" star Tatiana Maslany put a newly-enshrined-into-law parental rights law on blast, calling the measure "absurd" and an "overreach."

"It should not be in the control of the parents how a child identifies; how a child knows them self to be," Maslany, who starred as the title character for the "She-Hulk" series, told local reporters after a recent event at the Canadian Walk of Fame.

"That isn’t a parent’s place – it’s an overreach. It’s an overreach on the part of the provincial government to legislate that. It’s absurd," she added.

The law, which went into effect in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan after being signed into effect last October, requires school staff to get parental permission before using a student's new preferred name or gender identity.

The measure currently affects students under age 16 and has sparked intense debate between its supporters and its opposition.

"Children have rights. Children are human beings who have knowledge and who know themselves and we should be taking cues from them. In so many ways, we should be taking cues from them. Listening to them, empowering them to know who they are and to name that," Maslany said.

The "She-Hulk" star has been previously outspoken about social issues, including the war in Gaza, which she addressed during the Walk of Fame ceremony during which a plaque was unveiled in her honor after being inducted in 2022.

"I would say with whatever platform I have, that we can’t do nothing. And I would demand that our government demand a cease-fire, stop funding a genocide, stop being complicit in it. Thank you for this honor, thank you for being here. Free Palestine," she said, according to The Independent.

Debates surrounding using preferred names and pronouns without parental consent have been widespread in recent years, with some school districts in the United States cracking down on the practice, while others have allowed it to continue.

Those questioning the transgender movement have additionally voiced concerns over transgender surgeries and hormone treatments for minors.