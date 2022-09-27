Sharon Osbourne on cancel culture: The more you try to defend yourself, the worse you look

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host Sharon Osbourne reflects on cancel culture's toxicity, how it almost destroyed her career and how she plans on fighting it Tuesday on "The Five."

SHARON OSBOURNE: I was p----d off and angry and at the same time hurt with my co-hosts because especially one of the ladies I thought was a friend of mine< and I sat next to her for 10 and a half years, and I thought she was my friend.

SHARON OSBOURNE SLAMS ‘WOKE MOB’ CANCEUL CULTURE MENTALITY IN UPCOMING FOX NATION DOCUSERIES

DANA PERINO: I was wondering, if looking back in the first 24 hours or even in your initial feelings of response, if you had to do it over again, if you had to go through it again, would you react differently [to the events that led to departure from "The Talk"]? Do you have advice for people who worry this might happen to them?

OSBOURNE: I will give you the notes. Okay, number one, I would have looked into the camera and I would have said, "This was never rehearsed. This was not the show I was told I was going to do this morning. You are setting me up, and I am now leaving." But my head was – I was like, what is going on here? What is going on? I was shocked. And then, the more you try to defend yourself, the worse you look.

