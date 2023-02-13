Shark Tank host gets blasted for putting ‘success' above having loving family: 'Definition of Hell'

"Shark Tank" host Kevin O’Leary was roasted online after he claimed that nothing in life — not even family — was as important as making money and becoming independent.

"You may lose your wife, you may lose your dog, your mother may hate you," O’Leary told his nearly one million followers on Twitter.

"None of those things matter. What matters is that you achieve success and become free. Then you can do whatever you like."

O’Leary’s post received heavy blowback by users, many of whom disagreed with his seemingly wealth-centered philosophy.

"That sounds more like the definition of Hell," Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas shot back. "Twilight Zone had an episode on this."

"Mr. Wonderful downgraded to Mr. Sad," Bone Fide Wealth President Douglas Boneparth wrote back in a play on O’Leary’s famous nickname.

Boneparth also did his own version of O'Leary's viral post.

"You may lose your wife, you may lose your dog, your mother may hate you. None of those things matter. What matters is that you make your coffee at home and become free. Then you can do whatever you like."

O’Leary’s post also prompted some to reflect on the meaning of success.

"Define success. [Success] can be for others to have a lovely wife, happy dog and loving mother as they value [relationships] more than material or business success," crypto founder Michaël van de Poppe mused.

"You are clearly confused about what success really means," investor Syed Balkhi tweeted back at O’Leary.

O’Leary, an investor famous for his commentary on the show "Shark Tank," has faced criticism for his early involvement in FTX, a failed cryptocurrency exchange platform.

He revealed in Dec. 2022 that he lost millions after FTX collapsed, but refused to change his mind on crypto as a whole.

"The promise of crypto remains," O’Leary said in a 2022 interview with CNBC.

"This will not change it."