Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox Nation
Published

Shannon Bream hosts Fox Nation special exploring Queen Elizabeth's life and legacy 'in her own words'

Bream discusses Queen Elizabeth's Christian faith on 'Fox & Friends'

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
close
Reflecting on the role of Queen Elizabeth II's faith during her reign Video

Reflecting on the role of Queen Elizabeth II's faith during her reign

'Fox News Sunday' host Shannon Bream joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the role faith played in Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the United Kingdom mourns the loss of their longest reigning monarch, "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream released a new Fox Nation special, "Queen Elizabeth II For Love of Country" to pay tribute to her long life of service. 

Bream joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the special, now available for streaming on Fox Nation, and the role Queen Elizabeth II's faith played over the course of her reign. 

"Some of the treasures that they found and that we were able to put together very quickly in this special are amazing," Bream told the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts. "It dates back decades, and you'll hear from people about their thoughts on the queen and thinking about Winston Churchill, her interactions with him, what he initially thought of her being such a young monarch."

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LONGEST-REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96

"There's incredible footage and I think the thing that's most interesting and will be most comforting to folks, too, is to hear, as you just did from her there in her own words over the years, and see her evolution as the queen and how she impacted the world and leaves a legacy of really being a servant-minded person," she continued. 

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II seen driving her Range Rover car as she attends day 2 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on July 2, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II seen driving her Range Rover car as she attends day 2 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on July 2, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II was known for being a faith-based person, having become Queen at the young age of 25, and was also head of the Church of England. 

Despite playing a key ceremonial role within the church, faith was pertinent in her personal life as well as she served the British people. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Queen Elizabeth's death reshapes royal family's roles Video

"She was really thinking about the eternal, the long term and relying on God to get her through this path that she had here on Earth, firmly believing that every one of us has a purpose and a path and God's love and unconditional acceptance of all of us. And she very much wanted to communicate that."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland shortly after her doctors indicated "concern" over the state of her health. King Charles III ascended to the throne following her death. 

She was the longest reigning monarch, serving the British people for seven decades. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.