Shannon Bream hosts Fox Nation special exploring Queen Elizabeth's life and legacy 'in her own words'

As the United Kingdom mourns the loss of their longest reigning monarch, "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream released a new Fox Nation special, "Queen Elizabeth II For Love of Country" to pay tribute to her long life of service.

Bream joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the special, now available for streaming on Fox Nation, and the role Queen Elizabeth II's faith played over the course of her reign.

"Some of the treasures that they found and that we were able to put together very quickly in this special are amazing," Bream told the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts. "It dates back decades, and you'll hear from people about their thoughts on the queen and thinking about Winston Churchill, her interactions with him, what he initially thought of her being such a young monarch."

"There's incredible footage and I think the thing that's most interesting and will be most comforting to folks, too, is to hear, as you just did from her there in her own words over the years, and see her evolution as the queen and how she impacted the world and leaves a legacy of really being a servant-minded person," she continued.

Queen Elizabeth II was known for being a faith-based person, having become Queen at the young age of 25, and was also head of the Church of England.

Despite playing a key ceremonial role within the church, faith was pertinent in her personal life as well as she served the British people.

"She was really thinking about the eternal, the long term and relying on God to get her through this path that she had here on Earth, firmly believing that every one of us has a purpose and a path and God's love and unconditional acceptance of all of us. And she very much wanted to communicate that."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland shortly after her doctors indicated "concern" over the state of her health. King Charles III ascended to the throne following her death.

She was the longest reigning monarch, serving the British people for seven decades.