Mike Pompeo: Queen Elizabeth II was 'always about someone else'

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained what made Queen Elizabeth II such an effective leader on "Special Report."

MIKE POMPEO: She was never apologetic about her country. She was always proud of her kingdom and the people there. And she served in ways that I think few do. She was always about someone else. It was never about her. It was about delivering on behalf of the people that she was asked to serve.

And she did it in the most glorious way across with prime ministers from every political stripe. This is the hallmark of really sound leadership. And the world will absolutely miss her presence on its stage.

