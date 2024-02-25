Shane Gillis addresses being fired from 'SNL' in opening monologue: 'Please don't Google that'

Comedian Shane Gillis addressed being fired from "Saturday Night Live" in 2019 during his debut as host on Saturday and joked as he told the audience, "please don't Google that."

"Yeah, I"m here," he said, telling the audience that many of them probably didn't know who he was. "I was fired from this show a while ago, but don’t look that up, please."

He continued, "if you don't know who I am, please don't Google that. It's fine. Don't even worry about it."

Gillis was announced as a host for "Saturday Night Live" in February after being fired in 2019 shortly after his initial hiring that year over controversial remarks he made during a podcast.

‘SNL’ MOCKED FOR THEIR ‘WOKE SMUGNESS’ AFTER CLAIMING TRUMP MADE UP THE TERM ‘DE-BANKING’

Gillis also joked that he shouldn't be on stage and said he was designed to be a "high school football coach."

The comedian also raised eyebrows by quipping to the audience that he wasn't sure if people could tell by looking at him, but that he had "family members with Down syndrome."

"It almost got me," he said during the monologue, moving from side-to-side. "I dodged it, but it nicked me. It nicked me."

"Look, I don’t have any material that can be on TV, all right? I’m trying my best. Also, this place is extremely well-lit. I can see everyone not enjoying it. This is the most nervous I’ve ever been," Gillis continued, responding to the audience, who didn't appear amused by the joke.

'SNL' MOCKING STEFANIK INSTEAD OF COLLEGE PRESIDENTS WAS A 'COMPLETE BREAKDOWN OF COMEDY'

NBC announced in 2019 that they would be hiring Gillis and shortly after, a video of the comedian resurfaced. "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels said at the time that they were "not aware" of his past remarks and said they were "offensive, hurtful and unacceptable."

"After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL," the show stated at the time. "We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard."

Gillis and fellow comedian Matt McCusker were discussing an unidentified city's Chinatown neighborhood during a podcast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gillis, during the resurfaced clip, used the f-word, followed by an ethnic slur to describe the Chinese residents, before complaining about his experience at Chinatown restaurants with specific reference to the "hassle" he described in trying to translate his order with servers.