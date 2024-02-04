Comedian Shane Gillis to host 'Saturday Night Live' after being fired from show in 2019

Comedian Shane Gillis will host "Saturday Night Live" in February after being fired in 2019 shortly after his initial hiring that year over controversial remarks he made during a podcast.

NBC announced in 2019 that they would be hiring Gillis and shortly after, a video of the comedian resurfaced. SNL creator Lorne Michaels said at the time that they were "not aware" of his past remarks and said they were "offensive, hurtful and unacceptable."

"After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL," the show stated at the time. "We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard."

Gillis and fellow comedian Matt McCusker were discussing an unidentified city's Chinatown neighborhood during a podcast.

Gillis, during the resurfaced clip, used the f-word followed by an ethnic slur to describe the Chinese residents, before complaining about his experience at Chinatown restaurants with specific reference to the "hassle" he described in trying to translate his order with servers.



Gillis is scheduled to host "SNL" on Feb. 24, alongside musical guest 21 Savage.

The comedian also just recently announced his partnership with Bud Light on social media.

Bud Light posted a photo of Gillis and said in the caption, "excited to be part of your 2024 tour." Gillis also posted a photo to social media announcing the partnership.

Bud Light's sales plummeted in 2023 after the brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Gillis recently appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, where he and host Joe Rogan discussed the company's partnership with Mulvaney.

"It became a joke," Gillis told Rogan. "That’s tough to overcome, marketing-wise. It’s tough to get people to order a Bud Light publicly. You’re gonna get made fun of."

"There’s never been a brand that has been hit like this before," Rogan added.

Todd Allen, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light, told Fox News Digital: "Humor has always been at the heart of the Bud Light brand and central to our ‘Easy Enjoyment’ platform. We’re excited to partner with longtime fan of Bud Light, Shane Gillis, for his 2024 Live Comedy Tour where a good time with friends is always easy to enjoy."

Fox News' Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.