Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Service dog saves the day for owner with rare medical condition

Hero dog seen on video coming to owner's aid during a health episode

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
close
Service dog comes to the rescue during owners medical episode Video

Service dog comes to the rescue during owners medical episode

Katie Graham joined Americas Newsroom to discuss how her service dog is trained to look after her for a medical condition.

A woman diagnosed with a rare medical condition has her quick-thinking service dog to thank when a health episode strikes. 

A symptom of Katie Graham's POTS condition – postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome – affects the blood volume when standing up. Australian shepherd Bailey is trained to detect when Graham's heart rate rises to an "unsafe" level through smell. 

As seen on video, when Graham stands up, Bailey alerts his owner by jumping on her and getting her to sit down. The rescue pup can then retrieve her water and medication. 

OREGON DEPUTY MAKES 'MIRACULOUS' RECOVERY AFTER BEING SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES IN HEAD, CHEST: 'SECOND CHANCE'

Service dog helping owner Katie Graham during medical episode

Katie Graham's service dog Bailey is seen on video caring for her during a medical episode. (Screenshot/"America's Newsroom")

"He has such a drive that nothing will get in his way," Graham told "America's Newsroom" Friday.

Graham said Bailey recognizes her unsafe heart rate level through scent. She said the body gives off a certain pheromone when experiencing stress and sudden changes. She taught Bailey how to recognize that pheromone, and when he smells it, he knows to react. 

Graham said she trained Bailey herself after getting him at eight weeks old. 

Bailey also provided deep pressure therapy to help circulate Graham's blood flow. She explains that many POTS patients experience fainting episodes because of blood pooling.   

POTS affects .2% of Americans, with 75%-80% are female, according to the National Library of Medicine

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham told co-host Dana Perino that due to the recent discovery of POTS, finding a POTS-specific service dog is difficult. However, she said finding the right tempered dog and a good trainer can allow for a great service dog like Bailey. 

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.