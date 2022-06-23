Senators only given moments to read gun bill before voting on it: Sen Mike Lee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mike Lee discussed how the voting process went in regard to a recent gun control bill and how 14 GOP Senators advanced it on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEN. MIKE LEE: This is a bill that we saw for the first time just a few minutes before we were asked to vote on it…

This is one of the problems with what Mark Levin describes as crony federalism, where Congress doesn't want to legislate it in an area. So we'll pay the states to do it and we'll pay the states to do it in a way that gives us plausible deniability from whatever bad things they do.

This doesn't contain any restrictions on their ability to infringe on due process, on Second Amendment rights. They could allow a coworker anonymously to report someone they don't like, and in some states, that would suffice.

