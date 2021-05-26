Graham: 'Doesn't take Sherlock Holmes' to figure out likelihood of Wuhan lab leak



Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "America Reports" he intends to introduce new sanctions against China for not "fully" cooperating with the international community on the origin of the coronavirus.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure this out if the first cases of COVID-19 occurred in November with lab workers. Doesn't that make it more likely than not that the source of the virus was in the lab, not a wet market? So, I think it's becoming increasingly clear we haven't found an animal yet that is a good host for the virus. If the first cases involve lab workers and move on is most likely, they got it in the lab.

…

So, how can the Congress help President Biden? We should put together a sanctions regime against China, put in place sanctions until they fully cooperate with the international community to find out the source of the virus. I don't think without sanctions, without international pressure, they're ever going to help. So you can look at this to you, turn blue in the face. The only way China is going to respond is when the world makes them respond. So sanctions led by the United States, embraced by the world, I think would get us to where we need to go, and I intend to introduce those sanctions relatively soon.



