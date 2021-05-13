Sen. Tom Cotton: Gas shortage a ‘result of Biden’s failed policies’

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "America Reports" on Thursday that the many issues America faces, including the gas shortage and chaos in the Middle East, is a result of "failed policies."

BATTERED BIDEN UNDER SIEGE AS CRISES CONFOUND THE WHITE HOUSE

SEN. TOM COTTON: Joe Biden's been there in Washington since the 1970s and now we've got chaos in the Middle East, inflation, and lines at the gas pump. So he's taking us back to the 70s.

This is the result of Joe Biden's failed policies. First off, you look at our energy policy. We can't solve the Keystone pipeline. We withdrew leases for the production of oil and gas.

It's also the result of a failed foreign policy as well. Joe Biden has been appeasing and coddling Vladimir Putin in Russia since he came to office. It shouldn’t be a surprise that criminal gangs linked with Russian intelligence services feel emboldened to attack an American company that provides critical supply lines for so many American citizens.

So this is all the result of Biden’s failed policies and the chicken is coming home to roost over the last three months.