Sen Ted Cruz: ‘There is a real risk of violence’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, warned that "there is a real risk of violence" after the SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade.

SEN. TED CRUZ: I think there is a real risk of violence. We've seen multiple Democrats now, including MAXINE Waters before that, Chuck Schumer before that, and the Biden White House effectively encouraging violence. Chuck Schumer stood on the steps of the Supreme Court and threatened Justice Kavanaugh or Justice Gorsuch by name saying, You have unleashed the whirlwind.

You won't know what hit you. That's almost exactly what Maxine Waters said there. And I got to say, it's really cynical to see Democrats effectively condoning violence. I call upon Merrick Garland, the attorney general, to be on watch, to be on watch, to stop any violence today, not to allow radicals who want to employ mob violence, to threaten the Supreme Court, to threaten churches, to threaten pro-life pregnancy centers, to enforce the rule of law.