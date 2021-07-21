Sen. Rand Paul torches Fauci, explains asking DOJ for criminal referral against him

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. again ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci when explaining his Department of Justice referral against him on Fox News.

On Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul spoke on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" to discuss his request of a Department of Justice investigation against Fauci for his behavior during a Senate hearing.

When discussing this, Paul openly claimed that Fauci was obscuring any relationship he had over gain-of-function research at a Wuhan lab believed to be the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

"Well, I think it’s important to know that Dr. Fauci has a self-interest in obscuring any relationship or responsibility for anything done in the Wuhan lab," Paul said. "Without question, the evidence we presented in committee yesterday shows that the NIH was funding research in Wuhan. We showed the exact numerical series of numbers that goes with the grant numbers. So yes, they were funding the Wuhan lab."

RAND PAUL SAYS HE WILL ASK DOJ FOR ‘CRIMINAL REFERRAL’ OVER FAUCI TESTIMONY

Paul also explained the definition of gain-of-function research as he did during Tuesday’s Senate hearing.

"Without question, this is what happened in the Wuhan lab. We have a number of professors who have said so," he noted.

Sen. Paul and Fauci also sparred at a previous Senate hearing, continuing an ongoing feud. Each man accused the other of lying about their previous statements as Fauci continued to deny U.S. money had gone to funding the Wuhan lab despite Paul's evidence.

"I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement," Fauci said.

"You're dancing around this because you're trying to obscure responsibility," Paul claimed.

This interaction led to Paul announcing on Tuesday his plans to request a criminal referral for Fauci by the Department of Justice.

"I will be sending a letter to Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress. We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function," Paul announced.

However, Paul told "The Story" that he is pessimistic that the DOJ will act on his referral.

"I assume they’ll act in a very partisan way and they will not pursue this," he said.

Still, he continued to criticize Fauci as well as left-wing networks that refuse to question his involvement with gain-of-function research.

"Right now Fauci is getting away with this because no one is questioning him. He only goes on left-wing networks that give him easy questions like, 'Ha-ha-ha, isn’t Rand Paul so out there?' That’s the kind of questions he gets. Nobody asks him why isn’t it gain of function research," Paul said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Martha MacCallum also reminded Paul that there was a ban on gain-of-function research, possibly explaining Fauci and the National Institute of Health’s different definition of the research.

"People have to understand there is a self-interest in preservation for Dr. Fauci not to be associated with the Wuhan lab," Paul explained.