Sen. Rand Paul: Fauci is against everything that America stands for

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday's "Hannity," saying that the infectious disease expert is "against individual choice" and "against American freedoms to choose their own medicine."

RAND PAUL: Unless you're incredibly high risk or you're symptomatic, I don't think treating everybody before they get any symptoms is a good idea. I do think, though, that Fauci's sort of nonsense over whether the pandemics ended or not – when you see him come out and he basically has said that the court shouldn't be involved with limiting his power. What he is saying basically is that he's against individual choice, he's against American freedoms to choose their own medicine, to choose their treatment. So this is a man that is against everything that America stands for. He thinks that his edict should stand. No court or Constitution should review his edicts, and no individual person should get the choice to make it. But if you look at the airport, I was in the airport this week, everybody is all smiles and 97% of the people at least, are not wearing a mask because they have made the judgment that they are not at risk for COVID.

