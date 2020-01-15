Rand Paul says Trump impeachment trial should have 'all witnesses' or 'no witnesses'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., predicted Wednesday that the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump would be "more fair" than the House impeachment inquiry and said the question of whether to call witnesses should be settled on an "all or nothing" basis.

"They want all the witnesses that they want. They don't want any witnesses that the president wants. So I say this, either allow all witnesses, all witnesses that the president's defense team deems necessary to their defense, or no witnesses," Paul said on "Your World with Neil Cavuto". "We're not going to do a kangaroo court like they did in the House. The House only produced witnesses that [House Intelligence Committee Chairman] Adam Schiff agreed to."

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to transmit the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate, formally paving the way for a historic trial over the president's dealings with Ukraine after weeks of delay.

Paul also addressed the possibility of whether or not Hunter Biden or his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, could appear as witnesses.

"I don't think one of these Democrats who said they want witnesses will vote to allow Hunter or Joe Biden to come and if the president was withholding it [military aid] because he thought there was corruption involving Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, then we want to hear from them or at least hear about that corruption," Paul said.

Cavuto asked Paul if he received any blowback for supporting the War Powers Resolution, which limits Trump's power to order military action against Iran. Paul said he spoke to the president and said that he "understands that there's this big philosophic debate" over the issue.

Paul said it was time for the president to pull troops out of the Middle East, particularly Iraq.

"Bring them home. The people are ready. Americans are ready," Paul said, noting the cost of the conflict. "The Iraqi government is disdainful of us liberating them three times. Let them fight the next time."

"They were killing each other before we got there," Paul added. "They'll be killing each other after we leave."

