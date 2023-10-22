Sen. McConnell faces questions about his health, ability to serve following two health scares

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was pressed by CBS' Margaret Brennan during an interview that aired on Sunday about whether he felt he was able to continue serving in the Senate, following two health scares.

CBS' Margaret Brennan started by asking McConnell about his health following two incidents where the senator appeared to freeze up at press conferences.

"I'm fine," he said. "I'm completely recovered and just fine."

Brennan followed up again with a question about whether there was anything else he felt he should disclose to the public about his health.

MCCONNELL CLEARED TO RESUME 'SCHEDULE AS PLANNED' FOLLOWING KY PRESS CONFERENCE FREEZE

"You and your office felt the need to share and disclose some of the details about your health because of some of these public incidents. And the doctor here said there was no evidence of Parkinson's disease or stroke or a seizure. And I wonder, is there anything the public should know that wasn’t disclosed?" she asked.

McConnell said he was in good shape and back on the job before Brennan followed up again.

"So does that mean that you think you are able to continue serving, and you want to continue serving here at a time when we are talking about incredible dysfunction in Washington?" she asked.

He said he believed they should be discussing more about foreign policy as well as the House of Representatives House Speaker elections.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL'S HEALTH INCIDENT RENEWS CONCERN FOR AGING LAWMAKERS

"I think we ought to be talking about what we were talking about earlier rather than my health," he responded.

McConnell told Fox News' Shannon Bream on Sunday that China, Russia and Iran are the new "axis of evil" amid the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Israel as lawmakers weigh funding for their allies' response in both conflicts.

"You have to respond to conditions that actually exist that are a threat to the United States. The Iranians are a threat to us as well. And so, this is an emergency. It’s an emergency that we step up and deal with this axis of evil – China, Russia, Iran – because it’s an immediate threat to the United States," McConnell said.

McConnell appeared to freeze up on two separate occasions in the last few months, prompting concerns about his health.

He appeared to freeze up during a July press conference on Capitol Hill while answering questions. In August, it appeared he froze again during a press conference in Kentucky.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media .

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.