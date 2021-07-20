Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Lindsey Graham: Dems making ‘power grab’ during infrastructure negotiations

Graham calls the amnesty idea one of the dumbest ever in DC

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lindsey Graham: Infrastructure bill is a 'power grab' Video

Lindsey Graham: Infrastructure bill is a 'power grab'

South Carolina Republican slams Democrats for trying to put amnesty in infrastructure bill

Republicans are sounding the alarm over a Democratic push to include amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants in their budget reconciliation proposal, with the possibility that the effort could get through without the need for any Republican support. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted the idea during an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday.

REPUBLICANS SOUND ALARM OVER DEM AMNESTY PUSH

SEN. GRAHAM: This is a power grab. The $3.5 trillion Democratic infrastructure package has got—not a damn thing to do with infrastructure…They’re wanting to put amnesty into the infrastructure bill. So you had a great story just a moment ago about a broken border. Imagine if you gave legal status to illegal immigrants without first securing the border. No proposal that’s ever been made in Washington gave legal status until the border was first secured. Joe Biden said today that he wants to put amnesty in the Democrati infrastructure bill. That will lead to an invasion of illegal immigration; it will put jet fuel on a system that is already broken. If you give one person legal status there will be a run on our border like you have never seen before…the dumbest idea in the history of the Senate, the history of the White House. It will lead to the break down of law and order beyond what you see today."

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW

Sen. Graham says he's willing to walk out just like the Texas Democrats Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.