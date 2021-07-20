Sen. Lindsey Graham: Dems making ‘power grab’ during infrastructure negotiations

Republicans are sounding the alarm over a Democratic push to include amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants in their budget reconciliation proposal, with the possibility that the effort could get through without the need for any Republican support. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted the idea during an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday.

REPUBLICANS SOUND ALARM OVER DEM AMNESTY PUSH

SEN. GRAHAM: This is a power grab. The $3.5 trillion Democratic infrastructure package has got—not a damn thing to do with infrastructure…They’re wanting to put amnesty into the infrastructure bill. So you had a great story just a moment ago about a broken border. Imagine if you gave legal status to illegal immigrants without first securing the border. No proposal that’s ever been made in Washington gave legal status until the border was first secured. Joe Biden said today that he wants to put amnesty in the Democrati infrastructure bill. That will lead to an invasion of illegal immigration; it will put jet fuel on a system that is already broken. If you give one person legal status there will be a run on our border like you have never seen before…the dumbest idea in the history of the Senate, the history of the White House. It will lead to the break down of law and order beyond what you see today."

