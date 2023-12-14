Sen. Kennedy vows GOP will not budge on border security: 'We're as serious as four heart attacks and a stroke'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said on "FOX & Friends" Thursday that President Biden and VP Harris are embracing the "loon wing" of the Democratic Party that supports open borders. Kennedy said Republicans are "as serious as a heart attack" about demanding border security measures to go along with funding for Ukraine.

MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS HIT DAILY RECORD AT SOUTHERN BORDER, AS WASHINGTON STRUGGLES TO AGREE ON SOLUTIONS

JOHN KENNEDY: President Biden is in political trouble. His poll numbers are practically on the ocean floor. 70% of the American people think his first car was a chariot. At times, his vice president talks like she's from outer space. Part of the reason is that the president and his vice president are in trouble is the border, it's wide open. Now it's pretty easily fixed. Just stop people from coming in. Duh. So you say, why won't the president do that? Because he is a captive of the loon wing of the Democratic Party. Not all Democrats believe in an open border, but the loons do. And unfortunately, many members of the White House staff that make policy with their pumpkin spice lattes and their man purses, believe in open borders.

Now, the president sent us a national security bill and we said, OK, we're going to do national security, but we're not going to pass your bill until you close the border. And the president said, surely you're not serious. And the Republicans in the Senate said, don't call me Shirley and we are serious. We're as serious as four heart attacks and a stroke. And here's where we are now: in recent days the president has decided, well, maybe we better do something at the border. And the loon wing of the Democratic Party is beating him up like he stole Christmas. But we're not going to get a deal done until the president agrees that we've got to secure the border.

Thousands of migrants lined railroad tracks as a freight train passed about three hours south of Eagle Pass, Texas , in Piedras Negras, Mexico, waiting for a chance to jump aboard to the southern border, where they are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Border Patrol agents are already overwhelmed and dealing with unprecedented numbers of migrants, and according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources, migrant encounters topped 10,000 in a single day on Tuesday.

Last week, there were over 12,000 migrant encounters in a single day, breaking daily records and still at levels overwhelming agents on the ground.

