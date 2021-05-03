Sen. Kennedy to Biden: Stand up to teachers unions and fully reopen schools

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., called on President Biden Monday to stand up to teachers unions and make the call to fully reopen schools during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: So I think the unions are holding out for more pay. In the meantime, our children get hurt. And what's so avoidable and a shame about all this is that President Biden can fix it. He says he's the teacher -- the education president, and talks about Dr. Biden, who is -- his spouse, a very accomplished woman. But they don't do anything about it, and they could. And they send out a spokesperson, like the person who just spoke... they think the American people are morons. It's the biggest bunch of bovine waste I've ever heard in my life. I don't know what she said. I think she's speaking in tongues.

...

It's more than a lost year. And put the politics aside and the scoring of the points. This is going to leave a deep scar and it's going to hurt our kids who need the help the most. A lot of middle-class kids and upper-middle-class kids, their parents are going to figure out something, send them to private school, send them to a charter school. But it's our kids from poor families we're going to lose. I hope I'm wrong, but we're almost -- I'm not going to say a generation, but a large portion of a generation of kids here. And it's so avoidable. And all President Biden has to do is grow some oranges, stand up and say to the unions, "No, we're going back to school, we're going back to school. And I'm not asking you. I'm telling you."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW