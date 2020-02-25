Sen. Kennedy frustrated with DHS secretary's answers about coronavirus: 'Who's on first?'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., seemed dissatisfied with Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf as he peppered him with questions about coronavirus preparations during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"Who's on first, here? What's on second?" Kennedy said, apparently referring to the classic comedy routine by "Abbott and Costello."

He was in the middle of scolding Wolf for not knowing the answers to some of his questions, many of which Wolf said could be answered by the Health and Human Services Department.

Kennedy, at one point, asked him how long it would take for the U.S. to obtain a vaccine for the deadly virus. Wolf said "several months." Kennedy said he just heard testimony to the contrary and proceeded to reference the famous comedy routine.

Toward the end of his remarks, Kennedy put it bluntly: "You're supposed to keep us safe and the American people deserve some straight answers on the coronavirus and I'm not getting them from you."

"I disagree," Wolf responded. Kennedy also asked him whether the government had enough face masks and respirators to deal with an outbreak.

"Do we have enough face masks?" Kennedy asked. Wolf started responding by saying that DHS had enough masks.

"I'm not asking for the Department of Homeland Security," Kennedy interjected. "I'm asking for the American people."

Wolf seemed confused, asking in response: "For the entire American republic? No, I would say probably not."