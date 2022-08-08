Sen. John Thune: IRS agent is coming to a neighborhood near you

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Whip John Thune reacted to the Democrats passing the Inflation Reduction Act through the Senate on "Special Report."

SEN. JOHN THUNE: I think the takeaway from the passage of this bill is there is an IRS agent coming to a neighborhood near you. 87,000 new employees are at the IRS. Only 4% of them are going to be, you know, committed to helping improve taxpayer service. Most of them are going to be harassing middle-income taxpayers.

There was a study done by the Joint Tax Committee, which showed that up to 90% of any revenue the Democrats think they're going to raise from this so-called addition of these IRS tax agents is going to come from people making less than $400,000 a year. So, there is going to be a lot of people, middle-income taxpayers in this country, who are going to have to get used to having the IRS looking over their shoulder at every turn.

That's that's what the essence of this is. That's what they signed up for with this bill, 87,000 new IRS agents and $80 billion in new spending six times the annual budget. That's what this is this bill is all about.

