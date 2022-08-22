Sen. John Kennedy says Republicans will go after Dr. Fauci if they take Congress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana senator John Kennedy had strong words for Dr. Fauci about how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic on "Hannity."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Well, unless Dr. Fauci decides to seek asylum in some foreign country whose Powerball jackpot is 287 chickens and a goat, and therefore, which won't enforce a subpoena from the United States Congress. Then, Dr. Fauci, retirement or not, is going to be spending a lot of time in front of a congressional committee and committees if Republicans take back control.

CDC DIRECTOR WALENSKY UNDERSCORES VACCINES AS WAY TO KEEP ALL KIDS IN SCHOOL

We're going to ask him questions about gain of function research, why he didn't push back on China's lies, why he pushed back so hard on the possibility, which we know is now real, that the virus originated in a Chinese lab, why he went along with the greatest dissipation - if that's the right word - greatest taking of civil liberties of the American people in the history of our country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We're going to have a lot of questions and we're going to subpoena him and expect him to answer. And I would not advise Dr. Fauci to put down a nonrefundable deposit on a cruise.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: