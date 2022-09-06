Sen John Kennedy: Biden's about as popular as 'scurvy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., called out President Biden for ignoring the real issues that plague Americans and how he has become about as popular as "scurvy" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I'm confused, I confess, that I don't understand our president. Here's the situation as I see it. According to the polls, President Biden is about as popular as scurvy. Now, the reason is no mystery. The president seems to have a blind spot for the lives and concerns of ordinary Americans. Ordinary Americans are worried about their jobs and inflation, and their crashing 401ks, crime, their kid's education, and whether their teenager is going to die from fentanyl poisoning. And President Biden never talks about those things.

Instead, he seems more concerned with gender-neutral pronouns and whether he's winning the war against oil production in America. Recently, as you pointed out, the president has adopted a new tactic. Instead of trying to solve the problems of the American people, he has decided that he is going to try to convince the American people to hate Republicans more than the American people hate President Biden. It's an interesting approach. There's just one problem with his approach: It's not just Republicans who think that the president is barking mad.

