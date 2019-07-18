Graham: Republicans mostly happy with Trump while Democrats are 'cracking up'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the progressive "squad" members of the Democratic Party would 'devastate the American way of life' while appearing on "Hannity" Wednesday

"Their policy choices would devastate free enterprise. It would make us weak. Could be the end of Israel as we know it. It would be devastating to the American way of life, our prosperity and our future. Compare that to what Trump's done," Graham said.

Graham compared Trump to President Ronald Reagan and highlighted his achievements saying the president is on track for victory in 2020.

"If you're a strong national security guy, he's like Reagan. If you believe in cutting taxes as a conservative Republican, he did it. If you believe in conservative judges, nobody's done better."

The senator continued to describe Trump's impact on the Republican Party saying he united them.

"I think he's united the Republican Party. Every corner of the party believes that President Trump is doing a good job with a few outliers," Graham said.

Graham pointed out that Republicans, for the most part, were happy with the president and said Democrats were "cracking up."

"So from a Republican point of view you don't have a whole lot to complain about. Compare that to our friends on the other side who are cracking up," Graham said.