Sen. Ed Markey renews feud with Elon Musk in ridiculed tweet: 'He's just not that into you'

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., renewed his now on-going feud with Twitter CEO Elon Musk for the latter’s refusal to take the senator’s demands seriously Saturday.

Markey tweeted that Musk had refused to respond to his formal letter sent out on Nov. 11 requiring answers regarding Musk’s plans to combat disinformation on Twitter. The Democrat said that Saturday marked one day after his original deadline and that Musk has yet to formally respond beyond jabs on Twitter.

He tweeted, "@elonmusk could respond to my tweets but failed to respond to my letter by yesterday’s deadline and answer basic questions about Twitter verification. Congress must end the era of failed Big Tech self-regulation and pass laws that put user safety over the whims of billionaires."

The tweet came after Markey previously warned on Nov. 16 that Musk would "pay a price" if certain Twitter polices weren’t addressed and fixed.

MSNBC’S CHRIS HAYES FRETS HIS ‘WORST FEARS’ HAVE BEEN REALIZED SINCE MUSK ACQUIRED TWITTER

Originally, Markey attacked Musk after working with a Washington Post reporter who was able to impersonate the senator after going around Musk’s Twitter verification rules. He warned Musk, "Fix your companies. Or Congress will."

Additional social media users attacked Markey for continuing to threaten Musk.

"He's just not that into you," author Jim Hanson joked.

PJ Media columnist Stacey Lennox tweeted, "He opposes voter ID but is super concerned about a blue check on Twitter. Insane."

Reason contributing editor J.D. Tucciille wrote, "We should all be free to ignore pissy little government officials like @SenMarkey."

CIA ANALYST DECRIES FREE SPEECH ‘NONSENSE’ ON MUSK’S TWITTER, CLAIMS IT WILL BENEFIT RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION

"Dear @SenMarkey: you were fine with Big Tech's self-regulation when that effectively meant censoring people and ideas you disagreed with (i.e., Republicans and conservatives). Since you can't censor through proxies here at Twitter, you [want] Congress to do your dirty work??" Army veteran Barry Jacobsen asked.

"America must end the era of busybody senators who want to control everyone. Twitter and @elonmusk are free to make decisions you don’t like, and you’re free to use another service. We don’t need new laws and regulations every time you have a bad day," wrote former Libertarian Congressman Justin Amash.

"@elonmusk should tell him to come back with a warrant," attorney Casey Mattox argued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of publication, Musk has yet to respond to this latest tweet from Markey. So far, he has not responded to any of the senator's comments or tweets beyond joking that Markey’s account "sounds like a parody."