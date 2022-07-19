Expand / Collapse search
Semiconductor chip bill part of Congress's 'flurry of bipartisan activity': Axios reporter

Josh Kraushaar reacts to the Senate's semiconductor bill

The US needs four things: Hugh Hewitt

The US needs four things: Hugh Hewitt

Syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt reflects on the history of semiconductor chip production in the U.S. and provides guidance on the future on the 'Special Report' All-Star panel.

Axios reporter Josh Kraushaar noted how the Senate's semiconductor chips bill is part of a "flurry of bipartisan activity in Congress" Tuesday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel. 

SENATE POISED FOR VOTE ON SEMICONDUCTOR BILL AFTER MANCHIN AGAIN SHRINKS DEMS' RECONCILIATION PACKAGE

KRAUSHAAR: The bigger picture, Bret, is that we're actually seeing a little bit of a flurry of bipartisan activity in Congress. If this passes the Senate - and it looks like it will get a significant number of Republican senators joining with Democrats in passing this legislation - that'll be the second bill in two months. When you include the gun control and mental health funding bill that passed through Congress last month. So even though the big items that Biden is looking to get - trying to push through climate change legislation, a lot more government spending - that's hit a roadblock because it doesn't have public support. Some of these small bills, like Hugh said, increase the competitiveness of our domestic semiconductor industry, helping out Intel. These are things that have wide political support and look like they are getting bipartisan backing in Congress. 

How the US can be anti-China: Fleischer Video


 

