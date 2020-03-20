Sean Spicer faces backlash for attending coronavirus briefing, asking Trump a question

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer faced a wave of backlash on Friday after he attempted to switch roles and ask President Trump a question as a member of the media.

"It is simply not appropriate for the former press secretary to sit among journalists to ask questions of the president he served," CBS reporter Kelly O'Donnell tweeted. "The door between politics and media sometimes revolves but it is not appropriate to question one's former boss."

Spicer recently joined Newsmax TV as a host of his own show. At one point, Trump called on Spicer, who asked about small businesses' concerns during the pandemic and allegations surrounding members of Congress selling stock before the coronavirus outbreak led to a market crash.

SEAN SPICER ELIMINATED FROM 'DANCING WITH THE STARS'

"[N]ow Sean Spicer is playing reporter," CNN's John Harwood tweeted. A Politico reporter similarly knocked his appearance, likening it to the HBO comedy "Veep."

"Sean Spicer is in the White House briefing room seemingly as a reporter right now, further confirming that we're all living in a Veep episode. (Specifically, the final season when Mike becomes a reporter)," Politico's Alice Miranda Ollstein said.

"What the actual f--k is happening?" Media Matters editor Parker Molloy tweeted. American Urban Radio Networks DC Bureau Chief April Ryan simply claimed: "He needs to go home."

SEAN SPICER'S 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PERFORMANCE OUTRAGES LIBERALS AS TRUMP ENCOURAGES SUPPORT

Spicer also provoked outrage after he joined ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." President Trump urged his 66.5 million Twitter followers to vote for Spicer last year, calling him a “great and very loyal guy who is working very hard.”

Spicer received low scores from the panel of judges but picked up so many votes from the viewing public that he wasn’t even considered for elimination.

Spicer’s “Dancing with the Stars” survival triggered many critics on social media, and The New York Times even published a story by its in-house dance critic headlined, “No, Sean Spicer really can’t dance.”

The Times called Spicer’s victory over Kate Flannery “outrageous” and criticized the process in which the former Trump spokesperson advanced.

“Spicer’s staying power has little to do with his performances. Over the past eight weeks, he has been the weakest dancer on the show. His low scores from the judges have borne that out,” Times dance guru Gia Kourlas wrote.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.