SEAN HANNITY: What has Kamala done that would warrant a huge promotion?

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls on Vice President Kamala Harris to unveil her policy agenda on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, there was just one main qualification for employment at the Biden-Harris White House . If you hated Donald Trump, you're in. For Democrats, nothing else seems to matter. That's been on display.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN TROLLS HARRIS, RELEASES POLICY WEBSITE FOR HER AFTER WEEKS OF SILENCE

This is night three of the same message and so, for the next four years, well, you can expect either to elect a bunch of incompetent, Trump-obsessed maniacs or an administration that will actually make your life better. Ask yourself, are you better off than you were four years ago?

