Julia Louis-Dreyfus says Harris isn’t a ‘narcissistic, megalomaniac sociopath’ like her ‘Veep’ character

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants Americans to know that her character on the HBO comedy show "Veep" does not share any similarities with Vice President Kamala Harris. The actress and comedian appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" live from the Democratic National Convention Monday to explain the differences.

Even though Louis-Dreyfus' character Selina Meyer and Harris are both female vice presidents who have the opportunity to ascend to the presidency when the man at the top of their ticket steps down, she claimed that the two are very different.

Colbert brought up the fact that "Veep" viewership has increased 350% since President Joe Biden’s withdrawal and Harris' appointment. "I know, how crazy," Louis-Dreyfus said of the statistic.

"People might need reminding that Selina Meyer and Kamala Harris are not alike," Colbert said.

"Let me explain to you, on ‘Veep’ I played a narcissistic, megalomaniac sociopath, and that is not Kamala Harris," Louis-Dreyfus said, adding, "It might be another candidate in the race" in reference to former President Donald Trump.

In 2022, "The Daily Show" roasted Harris and her infamous word salads with a video comparing her to the comically inept satircal character Meyer.

Colbert brought up how Louis-Dreyfus tweeted in 2020 "'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character" after Biden and Harris won the presidential election.

Louis-Dreyfus said she is "hoping she can post a similar thing in November that says: ‘Madam President is not longer a fictional character.’"

It was reported earlier this month that Louis-Dreyfus would likely be "extra-involved" in helping elect Harris president.

Asked by Colbert if she could assign a character to JD Vance, she indicated it would obviously be Jonah Ryan, her character's White House liaison, who is very unpopular among other characters on the show.

Louis-Dreyfus is at the DNC in Chicago to host a panel on Wednesday with the Democratic Governors Association featuring the country's eight Democratic female governors. The actress is a longtime Democrat and an outspoken advocate of liberal issues.