Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Julia Louis-Dreyfus says Harris isn’t a ‘narcissistic, megalomaniac sociopath’ like her ‘Veep’ character

It was reported earlier this month that the actress would likely be 'extra-involved' in helping elect Kamala Harris president

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Published
close
Clay Travis: This is like 'Veep' every day Video

Clay Travis: This is like 'Veep' every day

OutKick founder Clay Travis compares staff complaints about Kamala Harris to 'Veep'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants Americans to know that her character on the HBO comedy show "Veep" does not share any similarities with Vice President Kamala Harris. The actress and comedian appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" live from the Democratic National Convention Monday to explain the differences. 

Even though Louis-Dreyfus' character Selina Meyer and Harris are both female vice presidents who have the opportunity to ascend to the presidency when the man at the top of their ticket steps down, she claimed that the two are very different. 

Colbert brought up the fact that "Veep" viewership has increased 350% since President Joe Biden’s withdrawal and Harris' appointment. "I know, how crazy," Louis-Dreyfus said of the statistic. 

"People might need reminding that Selina Meyer and Kamala Harris are not alike," Colbert said. 

‘VEEP’ PRODUCER ASSAILS ‘A--HOLES’ WHO COMPARE KAMALA HARRIS TO HAPLESS VP ON THE SHOW

Julia Louis Dreyfus / Kamala Harris

Julia Louis Dreyfus / Kamala Harris

"Let me explain to you, on ‘Veep’ I played a narcissistic, megalomaniac sociopath, and that is not Kamala Harris," Louis-Dreyfus said, adding, "It might be another candidate in the race" in reference to former President Donald Trump. 

In 2022, "The Daily Show" roasted Harris and her infamous word salads with a video comparing her to the comically inept satircal character Meyer.

Colbert brought up how Louis-Dreyfus tweeted in 2020 "'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character" after Biden and Harris won the presidential election. 

Louis-Dreyfus said she is "hoping she can post a similar thing in November that says: ‘Madam President is not longer a fictional character.’"

SECOND GENTLEMAN DOUG EMHOFF SAYS HE AND VP HARRIS ARE ‘LIVING’ HBO'S ‘VEEP’ IN REAL LIFE

Julia Louis Dreyfus and VP Harris

'Veep' star Julia Louis Dreyfus said she was 'delighted' by the resurgence of the political satire show since Vice President Harris entered the 2024 race. (Getty Images)

It was reported earlier this month that Louis-Dreyfus would likely be "extra-involved" in helping elect Harris president. 

Asked by Colbert if she could assign a character to JD Vance, she indicated it would obviously be Jonah Ryan, her character's White House liaison, who is very unpopular among other characters on the show.

Louis-Dreyfus is at the DNC in Chicago to host a panel on Wednesday with the Democratic Governors Association featuring the country's eight Democratic female governors. The actress is a longtime Democrat and an outspoken advocate of liberal issues. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kendall Tietz is a writer with Fox News Digital. 