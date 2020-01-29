Sean Hannity warns Romney as poll shows pitfalls of impeachment witness drive

Sean Hannity issued a strong warning to Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Wednesday following reports that he is likely to join Senate Democrats' calls to hear testimony from former National Security Adviser John Bolton in President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Speaking on "The Sean Hannity Show," the Fox News host was joined by two pollsters to discuss the "anger" Romney has for Trump and how that will play out in his upcoming bid to hold onto his Senate seat.

Hannity pointed to a recent poll conducted by the well-known pollster Matt Towery which indicated that 68 percent of Republican respondents in Utah support an acquittal of President Trump while 64 percent oppose additional witnesses. Only 26 percent want to convict the president.

The poll also shows that 60 percent of Romney's constituents will be less likely to vote for him in the upcoming election if he does in fact vote to hear from additional witnesses.

"Let me state upfront, I like Mitt Romney," Hannity began. "I've always liked him. I thought he was a nice guy...great family...just a different style than Trump. He tried to be nice and it didn't work and he didn't win...but I thought he was the better choice in 2012."

Hannity then questioned Romney's criticism of Trump's policies and accused him of siding with the same people who called him a "racist, sexist misogynist" during his failed 2012 presidential run.

"What is Trump doing on a policy front doing that Romney wouldn't have agreed with?" Hannity asked. "I don't really see much or anything at all."

"The difference is Trump is a fighter ... the more combative candidate and he won," the host added. "Romney was called a racist and a sexist a misogynist ... every Democrat said it and now he wants to call witnesses they didn't even subpoena? I don't understand it."

"They are overwhelmingly saying a) we want the president acquitted, b) we don't want any more witnesses c) we're less likely to support Romney if he ends up pushing for witnesses and finally-- they don't even think ... that the president should endorse Romney if he does this," Towery told Hannity.

John McLaughlin, one of the few pollsters who correctly predicted a Trump victory in 2016, echoed Towery's sentiments on air.

"It's our own Republicans that are stringing us out," he said, adding: "In spite of all the media bias, this president is getting things done and voters are recognizing it and saying end this impeachment."