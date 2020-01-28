Sean Hannity invites Bolton to speak out on his show: 'You have something to say, John? Come here'

Sean Hannity publicly invited former National Security Adviser John Bolton to join his show during his opening monologue Tuesday, as Democrats hope to subpoena him as a witness in President Trump's ongoing impeachment trial.

"I have a message for John Bolton tonight. You have something to say, John? Come here," Hannity said. "You worked here. This is your old home. Come on the show. Have your say."

His public invite comes after The New York Times published a report late Sunday detailing Bolton's claim in the manuscript of his forthcoming book that Trump ordered military aid to be withheld from Ukraine until the Kiev government agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and other Democrats. The issue is at the heart of the Democrats' impeachment push.

Hannity called the Times report "the latest manufactured crisis" and revealed a private interaction he had with Bolton at the start of the Trump administration.

"He [Bolton] used to be a colleague here at the Fox News Channel," Hannity said. "I remember when John was first up for the job of the national security adviser. I had heard through many sources John was calling everyone that would listen, asking them to put in a good word for him with President Trump."

"He wanted this job badly," Hannity continued. "I spoke on occasion to John Bolton, and I asked him why he wanted the job and I also remember asking him, 'Well you know, Donald Trump's foreign policy positions are very different than your foreign policy positions. Would you be willing to serve his agenda, not yours?'"

Hannity said he is "not recognizing the John Bolton" he's known "for two decades," adding that Bolton has failed to accept his "repeated" invitations to appear on his show.